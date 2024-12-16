SuperSport Secures DStv’s Edge in an Era of Global Cord-Cutting

As global pay-TV providers grapple with significant declines in subscribers, SuperSport has emerged as MultiChoice’s strongest asset, helping DStv to retain its audience despite the growing trend of cord-cutting.

While cable and satellite TV operators in the U.S. have lost more than 20 million subscribers over the past decade, with the number of cord-cutting households projected to reach 80 million by 2026, DStv has managed to buck the trend.

From 2018 to March 2024, MultiChoice’s subscriber base grew by over 2 million, rising from 13.5 million to 15.7 million. Despite some recent setbacks, the company’s resilience remains notable compared to its international counterparts. DStv’s success is largely attributed to its top-tier sports offering, powered by SuperSport, which provides subscribers access to the most sought-after live events.

In the past year alone, SuperSport broadcast 34,490 live events—more than any other broadcaster globally—covering high-profile tournaments such as the Paris 2024 Olympics, EURO 2024, and the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. The Paris Olympics coverage was particularly extensive, with 1,200 live events aired over 2,900 broadcast hours across eight dedicated linear channels and five OTT streaming channels. This monumental coverage led to a 20% increase in unique viewers compared to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, underscoring the platform’s ability to engage audiences at scale.

In addition to live events, SuperSport Schools, the broadcaster’s digital platform for youth sports, saw its user base double, crossing one million registered users and delivering over 35,000 hours of content in just six months. The broader sports offering, including local football, rugby, and cricket leagues, remains a cornerstone of DStv’s appeal, with the English Premier League being a must-have for many local football fans.

South Africa’s deep passion for sport ensures that SuperSport’s extensive coverage continues to play a vital role in DStv’s success. MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela emphasized that the company’s focus on premium sports content positions DStv as a leader not just in South Africa, but globally. “We are the home of sport through SuperSport and are definitely among the top providers in the world,” he said, expressing confidence in the company’s future growth driven by its commitment to offering unrivaled content.

Mawela’s remarks reflect a broader strategy to maintain DStv’s market leadership by continually enhancing its content offering and platform reliability. With SuperSport at its core, MultiChoice is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing global media landscape and continue attracting loyal subscribers.