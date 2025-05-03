SuperSport to Broadcast Expanded FIFA Club World Cup Across Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has secured exclusive rights to broadcast all 63 matches of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa, marking the tournament’s debut in a revamped 32-team format.

The month-long event, hosted in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025, will feature elite clubs from six continents, including African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Egypt’s Al Ahly, Morocco’s Wydad AC, and Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis.

European giants such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich will compete alongside South America’s River Plate, Boca Juniors, and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF, which qualified as the host nation’s representative. The expanded format, a departure from the traditional seven-team structure, aims to heighten global interest by pitting continental champions against one another in a broader, more inclusive showcase.

Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, highlighted the significance of the partnership with FIFA. “As Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, we are committed to delivering world-class football experiences to our viewers,” he said. “This evolution of the Club World Cup mirrors innovations seen in European competitions, offering fans fresh narratives and unparalleled access to the sport’s biggest names.”

Mamelodi Sundowns, drawn into Group F alongside Brazil’s Fluminense, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, and South Korea’s Ulsan HD, will face a challenging path to the knockout stages. Wydad AC, meanwhile, will contend with Manchester City, UAE’s Al Ain FC, and Italy’s Juventus in Group G. Broadcast schedules and additional details will be finalized closer to the tournament’s kickoff.

The expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects broader trends in global football, where governing bodies are increasingly prioritizing commercial growth and fan engagement. Hosting the event in the U.S. also serves as a strategic test run for infrastructure and logistics ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For African clubs, participation offers a critical opportunity to compete on a global stage, potentially reshaping perceptions of the continent’s football caliber. This shift underscores the delicate balance between preserving tradition and embracing modernization in the sport’s ever-evolving landscape.