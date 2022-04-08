Supplement govt’s efforts at promoting quality education delivery – Private sector urged

Madam Rebecca Yeboah, District Chief Executive for Atwima-Nwabiagya North has called on the private sector to support educational infrastructure development in the area.

She said although, the government was doing its best to provide adequate educational infrastructure in all communities, the contribution of the private individuals and corporate organizations was welcomed to supplement government’s efforts at promoting quality education delivery, especially in rural communities.

Madam Yeboah made the call when she joined the founder of the Moment of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA), Reverend Isaac Osei Bonsu, to cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the people of Abrafo-Kokoben, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 14 months, will include a staff common room, headmaster’s office and washrooms as well as a mechanized borehole.

Madam Yeboah pointed out that the government was ready to partner the private sector to strengthen quality education delivery in the country and praised Rev. Osei Bonsu for the support in that direction.

Pastor James Adusei Mensah, who spoke on behalf of the Church, said the future of the country could not be certain without quality education delivery.

He said MOGPA would continue to support the promotion of quality education delivery in the area.