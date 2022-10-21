Supply of medicines to NHIS will be on cash basis only- Industry players

Players in the pharmaceutical industry say henceforth medical supplies to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Private Health Insurance Companies will only be on cash basis until the economy stabilises.

This is due to the high cost of running pharmaceutical business in the country.

Mr. William Adum Addo, President of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, told journalists in Accra on Thursday.

He said the companies would now operate a “no credit” policy for all buyers in the industry.

Some players in the industry are the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana.

The press conference was to highlight the impact of the current economic challenges on the pharmaceutical business and steps being taken to save the industry.

The pharmaceutical industry has over the years been credit driven, with the public sector paying on the average of six- to 12 months due to delayed payments for the NHIS, while major private facilities make payments for supplies within three to four months.

Mr. Addo said: “In the current circumstances of daily devaluation of the cedi, it is imperative to state that pharmaceutical supplies on credit under these terms has led to erosion of operational capital of pharmaceutical importers and manufacturers. ”

The players have, therefore, urged the NHIS and all private health insurance companies to give accredited facilities seed funds to buy medicines on cash for supply to patients under the scheme.

It also advised the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to include medicines amongst the basket of items used for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) calculations, adding, “such an adjusted CPI will display a better inflation rate for planning in the pharmaceutical sector. ”

Mr Addo said : “ The MOH, GHS and NHIS should, as a matter of urgency meet with the leadership of the above Associations to discuss possible financial reengineering to save the situation. ”

Mr Harrison Abutiate, Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy, noted that the industry had been greatly affected by the recent economic hardship, hence the need to take drastic measures to save the industry.

He said due to Covid-19, a lot of medicines expired because many people had failed to seek medical attention, a situation that affected the business.

Mr Abutiate said as a first step to further halt the deterioration and collapse of the industry, its payment terms and business models had to change.

“We have taken note of the areas that need to be attended to urgently, so that our business do not collapse and cause more havoc to an already serious situation. ”

Madam Lucia Addae Ntiri, Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana, said: “Depreciation of the cedi against the dollar made planning difficult. Manufacturers and importers have been absorbing the cost. We cannot afford to run at a loss any longer.”