Support for Essikado Fire Incident Victims by Joe Ghartey and Charles Bissue

In response to the tragic premix fuel explosion in Ngersia, the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey, and the Parliamentary Candidate, Charles Bissue, have actively engaged in efforts to support the victims. Their initiatives include various contributions and successful solicitation of funds.

Key Actions and Contributions

Fundraising Efforts: Joe Ghartey and Charles Bissue have raised funds to aid the victims of the fire incident. On May 24, 2024, they facilitated a significant donation of GH₵50,000 from the STL Amandi Foundation. Presentation of Funds: The funds were presented to Nana Dokoa Agyeman III, the Chief of Ngersia, at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital. This gesture was a part of their ongoing support for the affected families. Organizing Medical Assistance: Charles Bissue played a crucial role in organizing ambulances to transport three critically injured victims to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Despite these efforts, three victims have unfortunately passed away since the incident.

Community and Leadership Response

Acknowledgment from the Chief : Nana Dokoa Agyeman III expressed gratitude on behalf of the families, acknowledging the significant contributions and continuous support from Joe Ghartey and Charles Bissue since the incident occurred.

:

Conclusion

The proactive involvement of Joe Ghartey and Charles Bissue in fundraising and providing medical assistance underscores their commitment to supporting the victims of the Essikado fire incident. Their collaboration with the STL Amandi Foundation and the local community highlights the importance of collective efforts in times of crisis.