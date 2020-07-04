Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, has called on the citizenry to support government in the fight against COVID-19, which has caused several deaths across the world.

She said government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo had contributed significantly to contain the spread of the pandemic, stressing that government’s efforts needed the support of citizens in diverse ways to help contain the virus.

Speaking at a ceremony to present some assorted Personal Protective Equipment to some institutions and groups across the Builsa North and South Districts, Mrs Chigabatia said “I wouldn’t fold my hands and say government is already supporting the fight against the virus.”

“I have to support my government, I have to take care of my people no matter how little the support may be,” Mrs Chigabatia, who is also a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister emphasized.

The beneficiary facilities included the Sandema District Hospital, Wiaga, Chuchuliga and Fumbisi Clinics, the Sandema Senior High and Technical School, Sandema Senior High school, and the Christ the King Catholic Church at Sandema.

The rest were the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at Chuchuliga, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church at Wiaga and Christian Mothers Associations at Fumbisi, Kanjaga, Gbedema and Siniesi.

Apart from the health facilities that received additional quantities of disposable face masks and examination gloves, all beneficiaries received gallons of liquid soap, hand tissue papers, various quantities of reusable face masks, ‘Veronica Buckets,’ and face shields for the Clergy.

She disclosed that the items valued about Ghc7, 500.00, were procured with the support of her children, a friend and other family members.

According to her, government was performing “marvellously and wonderfully well” in the fight against the virus, and called on individuals to support the course as the fight against the virus needed a collective approach.

“COVID-19 calls for sober reflection and direction of all energies towards conquering and eliminating the virus devoid of politics since the virus know no political colours”, she said.

Reverend Father Michael Okyere, a Catholic Priest at the Fumbisi Parish, who received the items on behalf of the church, thanked Mrs Chigabatia for her kind gesture, and prayed for God’s blessings for her.

He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use to the benefit of all parishioners as intended.

Similarly, Mr Prosper Asandem, the Health Service Administrator of the Sandema District hospital, was grateful to the former MP for the initiative to support the District to fight the virus, and said the items would augment service delivery across health facilities in the two Districts.

Advertisements