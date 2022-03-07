Support Government’s Efforts To Build Resilient Economy

Mr Frank Aidoo, Akuapim South Municipal Chief Executive, has urged citizens to assume control of their economies to support the government’s efforts to build a resilient economy as Ghana celebrates 65 years of independence.

“As individuals, we need to take charge of our personal economies and from time to time assess our output and ask ourselves if we are doing much for ourselves and by extension our country,” he said.

In marking Ghana’s 65th Independence Day, the Akuapim South Municipality brought together 15 selected schools of different educational levels, four cadets corps and other professions to participate in the celebration characterised with a march past and other interesting event.

Among some of the schools were Aburi Presbyterian Senior Technical School, Adonten Senior High School, Diaspora Girl’s Senior High School, Aburi Girl’s Senior High School, Gyankama Methodist Junior High School, P. W. C. Demonstration, and Aburi Presbyterian Junior High School.

Commanding the 65th Independence Parade, on the theme: “Working together; bouncing back together,” was young Ms Salis Alhassan Amina Jerry, a third-year Visual Arts student of the Adonten Senior High School.

Twelve awards were presented to the best three primary schools, Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools and cadets, who performed well in the march past.

Mr Aidoo observed that most citizens had the perception that government should be responsible for every aspect of their lives, adding, “It is time to wean ourselves off the idea that the government should be responsible for every aspect of the individual’s life.”

He was pleased with the support so far rendered to the municipality in terms of road construction, upgrading of the main health facility to a 60-bed capacity and construction of several schools.

He expressed hope that the construction of an ultramodern court complex, “which is about 80 per cent complete and a completed magistrate bungalow,” would lift the municipality into a first-class community.

However, he called for the total support of citizens to assist the government to implement its policies and programmes for the municipality.

“On a special day like this, we need to remind ourselves that whatever we do as citizens no matter how big or small, has a direct effect on the country,” he said.