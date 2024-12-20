Support Grows for IGP Dampare Amid Rumors of Potential Removal

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has received strong backing from influential figures, following rumors of his possible removal from office.

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, publicly condemned any efforts to oust the IGP, praising his vital role in maintaining peace and order during Ghana’s recent elections.

In a Facebook post, Bentil lauded Dampare’s “yeoman’s job” in leading the police force during a period of potential instability. He emphasized the IGP’s ability to manage the security situation effectively, despite the challenges posed by the political climate.

Security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning also weighed in, acknowledging that it was not surprising to hear of efforts to undermine Dampare. In an interview on Starr FM, Aning pointed out that the IGP had faced opposition since his appointment, largely due to his reform initiatives within the police force and his unwavering commitment to public service.

Aning highlighted the various unfounded allegations made against Dampare, including claims of unauthorized financial withdrawals and improper promotions. He stressed that such opposition is typical of effective leaders who challenge the status quo, and ultimately, the judgment of key decision-makers is what matters most.

Professor Aning argued that removing Dampare would not only be a personal loss for the IGP but would also significantly hinder Ghana’s security governance. Reflecting on Dampare’s tenure, Aning recounted numerous attempts to discredit him, starting from the very day he took office.

“From the outset, there were conspiracies to remove him because he sought to transform the institution and serve the Ghanaian people. I’ve seen more than six or seven different long letters accusing him of everything from financial misconduct to dubious promotions,” Aning stated. He went on to point out that even trivial actions, such as the IGP coughing during a press conference, have been scrutinized and criticized by his detractors.

This growing support from key figures within the security and public spheres highlights the crucial role IGP Dampare has played in ensuring Ghana’s safety and stability, especially during politically sensitive times.