Madam Akpene Dumor, the President of Kadjebi Bread Bakers’ Association has advised women to support their husbands financially, materially and spiritually for the upkeep of children.

She said women should stop complaining that they did not have money, but rather persevere in whatever job they found themselves and used the little they got to support the education of their children.

Madam Dumor made these statements at the graduation of nine bread baking apprentices at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The President said where society had gotten to, the upkeep of children, especially; their education and apprenticeship could not be left on the shoulders of men only but it’s a collective responsibility.

She also asked women to be humble and submissive to their husbands as commanded by God and they shall progress in whatever activity they undertook.

Mr. Gershon Bosoka, Catechist, Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church, counseled the graduates to learn how to communicate with their customers, so as not to scare them away.

He said talking politely and respecting the views of customers would make them keep up with them to make their chosen vocation flourish.

Ms Mabel Attoh, a graduate, was full of joy and told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she would open her own shop, when she enough savings.

The graduates were presented with certificates.