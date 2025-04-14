Support MMDCEs To Make Good Decisions – Minister Urges Assembly Members

The confirmation of MMDCE Nominees in the Western North Region is running smoothly.

Five Districts and one municipal have endorsed the presidential nominees for approval.

The Districts are Sefwi Bodi, Akomtobra, Juaboso, Bia East, Bia West and Sefwi Wiawso municipal.

Assemblymembers from the five districts have unanimously endorsed the district chief executive nominees but 98% of those in the Sefwi Wiawso municipal assembly confirmed their MCE.

Mr. Dominic Gyasi, the newly confirmed Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi Wiawso appreciates the president for nominating him to serve the people. He also thanked the assembly members for their support and overwhelming endorsement.

Mr. Gyasi said the endorsement was a duty call to serve the good people of Sefwi Wiawso municipality.

He outlined his vision and promised to lead by example ensuring transparency and accountability.

Mr. Said noted that he would work hard with stakeholders to address youth unemployment, infrastructure deficit, environmental degradation, education setbacks, sanitation problems and poor healthcare delivery in the municipality.

Mr. Gasi called on Nananom, stakeholders and good people of Sefwi Wiawso to support him in driving development in the Sefwi Wiawso municipality.

Mr Alexander Adu Quist, the newly confirmed Juaboso DCE, also heartily appreciated the assembly members for confirming his colleague, Dominic Gyasi as the Sefwi Wiawso MCE.

Mr Quist indicated that he would work closely with the assembly members to foster development in the District. He vowed to improve sanitation and revenue mobilization.

In the remarks of the Western North Regional minister, Mr. Willbert Petty Bretum appreciated the assembly members for their overwhelming endorsement of government appointees, adding that confirming the president’s nominees was a declaration of support for the government’s agenda to reset the country.

Mr. Bretum called on all the confirmed MMDCEs to collaborate with the Assembly members to promote Ghana’s development.

He tasked the Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives to unite and fight against the rising illegal mining menace in some parts of the country resulting in the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

Mr. Bretum also called on the assembly members to ensure the MMDCEs make good decisions to move Ghana forward.