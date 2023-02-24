Support President’s free education policy – Nsawam Adoagyiri MP urges Ghanaians

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has called on Ghanaians to continue to support President Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS Education initiative.

He said following the Free Education policy numerous children who might be dropouts because of financial challenges by their parents have now got the opportunity to attend tertiary institutions, which would enhance the economic growth of the country.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, also the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his office had donated 76 students’ mattresses, 76 scientific calculators and 45 laptops to students who had ‘6’ to ‘9’ Ones in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Miss Nancy Aloba Bonsu of Nana Osae Djan School in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality was adjudged the overall best student.

The schools which participated in the BECE included Nana Osae Djan, Good Foundation, Rev. Father Wieggers, Dobro JHS, Royal Stars International, and Devine Trust School.

The MP advised the children who could not meet the required aggregates to learn hard to enable them to benefit from the next donation.

Mr Samuel Otopah-Ntow, the Education Director of the Municipality urged parents and guardians to support their wards with their educational needs.

He advised the school children and the teachers to be God fearing in their endeavours.

Mr. Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive, said in view of the Free SHS policy, several school structures have been provided in many communities in the area to accommodate the children and facilitate teaching and learning.

He advised the students to obey their parents and teachers to become responsible adults in future.

Nii Okpoti Akrong II, the Chief of Ntoaso Traditional Area, near Nsawam, lauded President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the Free SHS education, saying that it had afforded many parents to send their children back to school.

He advised the students to take their lessons seriously to qualify to become prominent persons in society to help develop the country.