Support Private Schools To Boost Quality Education – Government Urged

The proprietor of Young Executives Preparatory, a private school based in Agona Swedru, Mr. David Opoku, has called on the government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to support private schools by supplying teaching and learning materials, (TLMs) as done for public schools, because such educational resources contribute immensely in producing graduates who turn to serve in various capacities in the country.

He said private schools also provide employment opportunities, especially for most senior high school graduates who seek jobs as teachers to raise money to further their education at the tertiary level.

He pointed out that notwithstanding this contribution, not to mention their direct impact on the economy through taxation, private schools, unlike the non-profit public schools, are neglected by the government, with the perception that they generate profits, and therefore must be left to fend for themselves.

According to him, it is high time this perception is changed, and private schools are seen as an avenue for augmenting the government’s efforts to provide quality education for every child in the country.

He later noted that Ghana will need God-fearing leaders who eschew corruption if the country is to succeed.