Support private sector to succeed – Civil Servants advised

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has advised civil servants to lend the required support to the private sector to grow.

He, therefore, encouraged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to partner with the private sector to develop their local economy.

“You need to create the enabling environment for the private sector to partner with local authorities to develop and sustain businesses,” he said.

Mr Darko-Mensah was addressing public and civil servants in the Nzema-East and Ellembelle Districts as part of his three-day working tour of the Nzema area.

The move, he noted, would help create jobs and reduce poverty through mobilisation of local, natural and human resources as well as value addition.

The Western Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Frederick Agyemang, who accompanied the Regional Minister, advised Civil and Public Servants in the Western Region to maintain higher ethical standards in their work.

He, therefore, warned civil servants who leak information to the public and the media to halt the practice.

The Coordinating Director said the act was against the public service rule which every civil servant took an oath to protect and abide with.

Mr Agyemang stated that the law would deal with those who flouted the civil service rule of confidentiality.

He told them that as civil servants they were implementers of government flagship programmes, adding “so you do not have to deliberately fight against government policies and programmes”.

He admonished the public servants to be punctual at work and ensure that they submitted their quarterly reports required of them to the Regional Coordinating Council on time.