Support services to victims of substance abuse: Tamale Ghettos Project shows commitment

The biblical illustration of Apostle Paul, which says: “For what I’m doing, I do not understand. For what I will do, that I do not practice; but what I hate, that I do,” best describes the plight of 21-year old Mohammed Issah Aswad, a victim of substance abuse.

“How I wish I could change my ways to make my mother happy and fulfil my childhood dreams of becoming an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) specialist…” Aswad told the Ghana News Agency.

At the time of his first encounter with marijuana, Aswad was six years old and was considered one of the brightest pupils in ICT by his teachers.

He could develop programmes and games that made ICT learning more exciting.

From his narrative, a school mate convinced him that the easiest way to become the greatest ICT specialist in the world was to be ‘high’ by smoking marijuana.

That was the beginning of his journey into the world of substance abuse, which affected his studies and dreams.

Substance Abuse

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes substance abuse as the harmful or hazardous use of psychoactive substances including alcohol and illicit drugs.

The WHO reports that cannabis remains the most widely used illicit substances in the African region, the highest prevalence and increase in use is being reported in West and Central Africa, with rates between 5.2 per cent and 13.5 per cent.

Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) such as ecstacy and methamphetamine now ranks as Africa’s second most widely abused drug type.

Benzodiazepines like diazepam, chlorpromazine and different inhalants are abused by mostly young people while 3.7 per cent also inject drugs.

Majority of the abusers of these substances started in their youthful ages, which have implications on self and national development.

In Ghana, the abuse of alcohol and other substances is said to be widespread. Currently, there is the emergence of Shisha and the abuse of Tramadol, which pose serious threat to the health and socio-economic development of the youth in the country.

Reports from the Food and Drugs Authority 2017 post market surveillance have suggested scattered abuse of tramadol by the youth, especially in the Northern Region.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 3, 5, 8, and 10, highlight poverty reduction, gender equality, economic development, reduction in inequalities, mental health promotion, prevention and treatment of Mental Neurological and Substance use, highly associated with poverty, financial hardships and debt.

The Tamale Ghettos Project

Although not all ghettos (slums) in the Tamale Metropolis engage in substance abuse, a good number of them do.

In view of this, Total Life Enhancement Centre, Ghana (TOLEC-GH), a psychology focused organisation advocating mental health and providing psychological services in the Northern Region, in collaboration with the Coalition of NGOs on drug abuse (CONDA), launched the Tamale Ghettos Project on December 31, 2021.

It is targeted at educating the youth on the implications of drug abuse and build their capacity for self-development.

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, a Clinical Health Psychologist, Founder and Executive Director of TOLEC-GH, said the project also sought to champion mental health advocacy, capacity building, and provision of psychological services to victims at the various ghettos in Tamale.

Over 10 ghettos in the metropolis are benefiting from the project, with periodic counselling and psychological support services geared towards enhancing their rehabilitation.

Through the initiative, which is in its 10th month of implementation, about 300 youth are directly impacted, whilst more than 500 receive some form of indirect support.

An additional 25 youth are engaged at different levels to help address the prevalence of addictions among them.

Alhassan Zuleiha, a beneficiary, said although the project had improved the knowledge of beneficiaries on the implications of drug abuse, there was the need for more support to enhance total rehabilitation of all victims.

Mohammed Issah Aswad said: “The Tamale Ghettos Project has really educated us on the effects of drug abuse but the addiction is so severe that it would take more commitment from various stakeholders than what we are experiencing now to ensure our rehabilitation.”

Challenges confronting Ghetto Dwellers

Mr Abdulai Jabri, leader of one of the ghettos, told the Ghana News Agency that their challenges ranged from psychological support to unemployment and this cuts across.

“Most of us here are professional drivers, artisans, footballers, carpenters amongst other professions,” he said, and appealed to the Government and other stakeholders to demonstrate commitment towards the rehabilitation of ghetto dwellers affected by substance abuse.

“We are not criminals. A little support from stakeholders can enhance our inclusion in the development agenda of the country.”

The Way Forward

There is the urgent need to improve on the logistical support to victims, while the provision of start-up capital for rehabilitated individuals will very much appreciated.

The expansion of psychological sessions to cover more victims, and the establishment of well-resourced rehabilitation centres in the Northern Region are much needed.

There is also the need to build the capacity of the TOLEC-GH team to enhance effective implementation of its programmes.

Until the necessary steps are taken to address the plight of victims of substance abuse, the dreams of Aswad and other victims in the Tamale Metropolis to become responsible citizens and be professionals in various fields will continue to be an illusion.