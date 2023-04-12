Support the fight against illegal mining – Dormaa MCE urges youth

Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive has advised the youth in the area to support fight against illegal mining in the Municipality.

He said it remained a daunting challenge in the area, despite intensified efforts to bring the situation under control and advised the youth to support the security agencies to clamp down on the illegal miners in the local communities.

He said illegal mining was common at Kosane, Pampaso and Amasu, saying seven illegal miners were recently arrested in the communities.

Mr Ouattara gave the advice when he addressed the first ordinary

meeting of the fourth session of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, held at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Touching on the Assembly’s finances, Mr Quattara said the assembly generated GHC1,310,910.97 internally, saying “these funds have been earmarked to meet recurrent expenditure including payment of salaries, transportation, general expenditure and maintenance repairs.

He said the assembly also received GHC1,313,457,27 District

Assembly Common Fund, saying the “amount is expended on educational, health, water and sanitation sectors adding the MPs common fund was also GHC461,777.17.

Mr Quattara explained the Ghana Revenue Authority created a common platform for the collection of the property rate to ensure the

centralisation of the collection of the rates.

He advised the people to cooperate with the revenue collector and pay their taxes and rates for the assembly to generate the required revenue needed for development.

Mr Ouattara the municipality had equally benefited from government projects including classroom blocks, boreholes and toilets and health facilities saying the Agenda 111 hospital project was also progressing as well.

He said work on the construction of an Accident and Emergency Center at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital was also about 30 per cent complete.