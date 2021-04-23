The Ashanti Regional Police Command has appealed to the public to support the police to clamp down on excessive speeding and other traffic infractions which are causing fatalities on the country’s roads.

Superintendent Mr Adu Boahen, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, who made the appeal, said the rate of road crashes in recent times should be of great concern to all.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency, during a field test of the newly acquired Laser Com 4, speed check device in Kumasi, he said, the police was ready to do all it could to reduce road accidents, but would need the active support of the public, especially motorists to succeed.

The field training followed three days hands-on training on the machine for 50 selected Police Officers from all districts and divisions in the region to help monitor and enforce speed limits on roads in the Ashanti region.

The training was organized by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in partnership with Bloomberg Initiative as part of efforts to reduce road crashes in the Ashanti region.

It aimed at equipping the personnel with the requisite skills to use the device to appropriately monitor speed on the roads as part of measures to enforce speed limits to help curb frequent accidents.

Superintendent Adu Boahen commended the KMA for taking the initiative and said the Police needed capacity building and logistical support to help fight road accidents in the country.

He urged drivers to be mindful of road traffic regulations especially those that required them to reduce speed in towns and communities as well as busy places to prevent knocking down pedestrians.