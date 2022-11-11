Support the provision of social amenities – Akuapem Akropong Residents urged

Opanyin Kumi Ayi, an opinion leader at Akuapem Akropong in the Eastern Region, has called on the citizens who fled as a result of land litigations to return to support the development of the area.

He said the land litigation that led to their exile was settled by the Nsawam Circuit Court and therefore there was peace for them to go about their businesses.

Opanyin Kumi Ayi, who spoke on behalf of Abusuapanyin George Ansah Bekoe of the Asona Mensah Asare Kofi Royal Family made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odumase Okantah in the Eastern Region during their celebration over the settlement of the land case.

He said the 200-acre land case among the family members since 2013 had deprived the area of developmental projects such as the provision of school structures, clinic among other social amenities.

Opanyin Kumi Ayi mentioned communities which were affected by the land issue as Odumase Okantah, Odumase Kwadwo Fosu, Aboakohia, Dzatsui Newtown Warab3ba, Okantah and Obedeka all near Nsawam.in the Eastern Region.

He commended the court for the amicable settlement of the lawsuit.