Support your Almer Mater – Old students of KANSEC urged

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for Sissala East, has called on old students of the Kanton Senior High School (KANSEC) and other stakeholders to support the school to improve educational outcomes.

He said KANSEC’s contribution to grooming and developing the human resource capital of the Sissala East area and Upper West Region was remarkable and must be supported to continue to provide quality education.

Mr Issahaku, also a Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, made the call during the climax of the school’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating 60 Years of Sustained Educational Excellence through Resilience, A Call on All Duty Bearers.”

He said: “It, therefore, behooves all of us to see what we can do to support. I urge everyone to come on board ….to support the school as the future of the young ones depends on us.”

Mr Issahaku gave the assurance that the government would soon provide the school with a laboratory, computers, and expand its clinic to serve not only the school’s population but also people in the catchment area.

“Before I came here, the headmaster made a request to me, and I can report that a decent toilet facility will be constructed in all the secondary institutions in town and the College of Education in the Municipality,” he said.

“The United Nations International Children’s Fund has agreed to send a team to do an assessment and promise to incorporate that in their budget for next year.”

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and commended the headmaster, the Board, teachers and old students for the roles they played in pulling through a successful anniversary.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, and a former student of KANSEC (1977-year group), presented GH¢10,000 to the school, on behalf of the group, and encouraged the other year groups to give back to their alma mater.

He called on the authorities to help improve academic performance to ensure highly skilled human resources were produced.

The management and family of Kanton Wokorie II, a late king of the Sissala Traditional Area, unveiled a bust of the king, in front of the Administration block.

It was based on Kanton Wokorie’s efforts that the school was opened for the benefit of students in the area who, hitherto, had to walk long distances to access secondary education.

Some deserving teachers and non-teaching staff received awards ranging from television sets and fridges plus a certificate, whilst contestants for the National Science and Math Quiz were also honoured.

