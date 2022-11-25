Supporters express mix feelings on Black stars performance 

Scores of supporters in the Shama District of the Western Region expressed different opinions about the performance of Ghana Black Stars after their match against the Portugal National Team at the FIFA 2022 World Cup ongoing in Qatar.

Prior to the game between Ghana and Portugal, the usual euphoria that characterised any game of the national team got its deserving heights.

However, many supporters expressed clear optimisms for good performance and favourable outcome for the senior national team, but unfortunately luck eluded the team in the game against Portugal.



Some supporters who spoke to GNA Sports after the match, attributed the “lack of quality performance” of the national team to poor preparation prior to the tournament, while others argued that the deliberate award of a penalty to the Portuguese National Team played a significant role in Ghana’s defeat.

They further lambasted coach Otto Addo for effecting what they described as an unfortunate and ill-timed substitutions, which contributed to the unexpected defeat.

Mr. Kweku Quansah, a resident of Ituma said the tactics and selection criteria of the coach did not have any meaningful impact on the performance of the team, adding that the coach must vary his tactics and techniques and do proper player selection to help secure the needed win in the next game.

Mr. Philip Appiah, a local coach noted that the coach should not have featured Baba Abdul Raham to play in the game due to his abysmal performance.

He said his inclusion in the eleven-man squad created problems for the defenders, explaining further that any time he surged forward it became difficult for him to recover due to his “poor form and sluggish nature”.

Mr. Appiah suggested that the coach should try to resort to giving the opportunity to Gideon Mensah to start in the next game to shield the left wing back of the team.



That he explained, would help achieve the much-anticipated results to resuscitate the lost confidence and hope of the teeming supporters across the country.

Mr. Kofi Ansah, a resident of Kumasikakrabamu urged the supporters not to despair but remained resolute in their decision but continued encouraging the national team to succeed in the FIFA 2022 World Cup.