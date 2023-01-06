Supporters of Aduana Stars thanked for their support against Kotoko

Aduana Supporters Union has expressed gratitude to the supporters for the massive support during their last game against Asante Kotoko.

The Union said their expectation was for the team to extend their lead on the league table by securing the three maximum points at stake, but this didn’t happen.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, Chairman of the Union released to the media in Dormaa Ahenkro.

“We had a great game because of the support you showed spiritually, mentally and physically,” he added.

The statement encouraged fans to continue and never relent in their efforts, zeal and passion to support the team as “we believe with this positive atattitude from you, and excellent performance from the team, we can reach greater heights”.