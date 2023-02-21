Supporters root for former Agona West NPP chairman to contest parliamentary primaries

A cross-section of grassroot supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency have expressed their support for the former Chairman, Mr Kojo Addo to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to the supporters, it would be politically prudent for the former chairman to declare his intention to contest the primaries because he is the only hope that would help the Agona West to “break the eight” in the 2024 elections.

“Mr Addo deserves to contest the primaries since he is a typical grassroot man, who cares to know the problems of supporters in the Agona West … from the grassroot to the constituency level which made the party win more supporters, including floating voters,” they stated.

Mr Emmanuel Mensah, a stalwart NPP grassroot supporter at Agona Swedru, who spoke to the media in an interview at Swedru in the Central Region, said there was the need for the former chairman to make himself available since the supporters wanted him to contest the primaries.

“All the 16 electoral areas in Agona Swedru, which constitutes the biggest votes of the party, including floating voters, are poised for the former Chairman to enter the race because he is known by the electorate and he does not need to market himself during electioneering campaign because he can retain the parliamentary seat for the party,” he said.

Mr Mensah remarked, “Mr Kojo Addo started his political career in Agona West as NPP polling station chairman at Agona Swedru Yelewa Zongo Holy Quran school branch chairman in 1996 and in the same year he was elected as Babianiha /Yelewa Zongo Electoral Area Coordinator.”

Mr Samuel Dadzie, another grassroot supporter, said the former chairman, who was one time a constituency youth organiser, was a committed, hardworking and selfless person who continued to render good services to the party.

“The former chairman put up a splendid work to move from Youth Organiser in 2006 to become constituency organizer in 2010,” adding that, “Mr Addo never rested on his oars, but worked extra hard to assume the position of Constituency Chairman in 2014.”

Mr Stephen Nkum, on his part, said the administration of Mr Addo was excellent to the extent that he was able to provide sub-offices for five big towns, including Agona Swedru, which was the main office of the Constituency.

Mr Addo also provided sub-offices to Agona Nyakrom, Agona Nkum, Agona Abodom, Upper and Lower Bobikuma respectively to support the work of the party in these areas, he stated.

Madam Faustina Mbir, NPP member, said looking at the unblemished administration of the former chairman, which helped to increase the votes of the party in all previous elections both for the presidential and parliamentary there was the need for him to contest the parliamentary primaries.

“The former chairman is an astute politician and truly a unifier, who is capable to bring all hands-on deck to power the party to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections,” she stated.

Mrs Georgina Sey, an NPP grassroot supporter, said Mr Addo’s contributions to the party, especially to the members at the polling station executives and area coordinators cannot be over emphasized.

“In fact, his administration has impacted us positively not necessarily NPP party supporters only but none party members have also benefitted,” she added.

Madam Ama Doudua urged Mr Addo to heed the call to contest the parliamentary primaries when the timetable was announced by the national executive.