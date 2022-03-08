Supporting B1G1 through educational initiatives

Global Wealth Group and Wealth Migrate promotes education as the way to help close the global wealth gap. Through fundraising on SEEDRS, the business joined B1G1 this year as part of its corporate social investment (CSI) goals. Founded on this simple idea in 2007, “What if every business could make a difference in their own way, just by doing what they normally do?”, B1G1 has now become a global movement. It has created a network of businesses that contributes to good societal causes with over 500 high-impact projects.

With eight categories of projects from the environment to health or shelter and food, Global Wealth Group chose its main cause as education. SEEDRS investors are giving back to the global communities by associating with B1G1, which has multiple projects that uplift children’s lives and provide educational services to communities that are in need.

Scott Picken values this CSI initiative and as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Wealth Group he believes, “Quality education is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles to achieve sustainable development. It improves health and livelihoods, as well as contributes to social stability. That is why quality education is one of our global goals.”

As per their benefits sheet, The Global Wealth Group and Wealth Migrate will donate a certain number of days to the education of children across the world based on the amount of investment they receive. Together they have pledged to pay at the end of the Seedrs raise. They are also able to send each investor that contributes a certificate detailing how many days of education they have gifted through this campaign. At the end of the raise B1G1 will issue the Global Wealth Group with a certificate with the number of days contributed to education, the total amount gifted along with their gifting story.