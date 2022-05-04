Suppression Of Press Freedom Contribute To Disinterest In Journalism – GIJ-SRC

The Student Representative Council(SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has Attributed the apathy toward journalism in the state to the country’s poor performance in ensuring freedom for the Press.

In a press release signed by the President of the Council, H.E Edem Vine Dei Tutu on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, The GIJ-SRC calls on all stakeholders in the country to contribute to reviving the country from its abysmal 60th position in the world press freedom catalog.

“The current ratings of Ghana in the World Press Freedom Index are not only worrying but also is a major factor in the decline of the interest of students in the journalism profession”

“We are therefore calling on the government, Civil Society Organisations, the clergy, people in academia, journalists, and all who have the tenets of free speech and the profession of Journalism at heart to do the best they can to rescue our sinking reputation in terms of Press Freedom. Currently, Ghana places 60th on the world Index. A historic low for our dear country.” The release stated.

In furtherance, the GIJ SRC press statement hinted at the need to circumvent the digital means through which journalists are intimidated

“Above all, the recent use of the digital space to bully and censor journalists must be condemned in no uncertain terms since it is gradually becoming an affront to the practice of journalism.

“We cannot sit aloof and watch, we must safeguard the profession we so much love and do all we can to protect its future.” The release stretched.

The world commemorates the 2022 edition of the international press freedom day, on Tuesday, May 3 2022 under the theme “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

The theme is intended to highlight the multiple ways in which surveillance and digitally mediated attacks endanger journalists and journalism, according to the United Nations (UN) information page on the event.

Read the full release below.