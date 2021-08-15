Supreme Council Head Asks Taliban for Time Before Militants Enter Kabul

The head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, asked the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) for some time for negotiations before the militants enter Kabul, the Tolo News broadcaster said on Sunday.

In the Facebook video-address, Abdullah urged the Afghans to maintain peace, and called on the state forces to ensure safety after President President Ashraf Ghani had stepped down and left the country.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that Ghani left for Tajikistan.