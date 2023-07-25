Supreme Court dismisses Gyakye Quayson’s review application

Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North, had his hopes dashed as a unanimous nine-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed his review application.

The application aimed to overturn the apex court’s decision to strike his name from the records of Parliament. This removal came after the court nullified all processes that led to his election and swearing-in.

The review application, along with a substituted statement of the case, was filed by his lawyers on June 29 and July 5, respectively. They argued that the court’s decision contradicted a previous binding ruling and was riddled with fundamental and basic errors.

On Tuesday, July 25, lead counsel for James Gyakye Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, put forth his arguments.

He contended that the order to expunge his client’s name from the records was in violation of the rules of natural justice since his client was not given an opportunity to be heard on the matter.

However, despite these arguments, the Supreme Court upheld its initial decision, leaving Quayson’s name expunged from the records of Parliament.