Supreme Court Dismisses Legal Challenges Against Anti-LGBTQ Bill

The Supreme Court of Ghana has unanimously dismissed two lawsuits filed by media personality Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi challenging the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill.

The apex court, on Wednesday, December 18, rejected the cases, which sought to halt the bill’s implementation, citing constitutional violations.

Richard Sky had argued that the bill contravenes several provisions of the 1992 Constitution, including Articles 33(5), 12(1) and (2), 15(1), 17(1) and (2), 18(2), and 21(1)(a)(b)(d) and (e). Among the eight reliefs he sought, Sky claimed the Speaker of Parliament breached Article 108(a)(ii) by allowing the passage of a bill that imposes a financial charge on the Consolidated Fund or other public resources.

Dr. Amanda Odoi’s case, which focused on concerns over specific provisions in the bill, was also dismissed. The court ruled that her writ failed to properly invoke its jurisdiction. Dr. Odoi had sought a restraining order to prevent the Speaker of Parliament, the Attorney-General, and the Clerk of Parliament from forwarding the bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent.