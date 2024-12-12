Supreme Court Dismisses Motion by Oliver Barker Vormawor, Upholds High Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a motion filed by FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor, which sought to quash the High Court’s decision regarding his treason felony charges.

Vormawor had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear his case and raised concerns over the constitutionality of the charges against him.

The High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Ekue Yanzuh, had previously dismissed Vormawor’s motion on May 27, 2024, which sought to halt proceedings until the Supreme Court determined whether the High Court had the jurisdiction to hear the case.

In the Supreme Court on December 12, Vormawor and his legal team were present, but there was no representation from the Attorney-General’s office. Lead counsel for Vormawor, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, argued that Section 182 of Act 29, which deals with treason felony charges, was inconsistent with Article 3(3) of the 1992 Constitution. Article 3(3) of the Constitution stipulates that anyone who attempts to suspend, overthrow, or abrogate the Constitution through violent or unlawful means commits high treason, punishable by death. However, Section 182 of Act 29 prescribes life imprisonment for the same offense, which Dr. Srem Sai contended was a constitutional contradiction.

“Our contention is that Section 182 of Act 29, which also prohibits unlawful means, is inconsistent with Article 3(3),” Dr. Srem Sai argued, pointing out the discrepancy in the punishment for the same offense under different laws. He also highlighted the differences in the trial processes for each charge—Article 3(3) requiring a trial by three superior court judges, while Section 182 allows for a single judge and a jury.

However, the five-member panel of justices, chaired by Justice Henrietta Mensa Bonsu, dismissed the motion in a 4-1 majority decision.

Reacting to the ruling, Oliver Barker Vormawor expressed frustration over what he described as “artificial reasoning” in cases involving him. He noted that challenges to the constitutionality of the charges against him had been dismissed despite the High Court’s constitutional obligation to refer such issues to the Supreme Court. Vormawor criticized the court for reversing its earlier position, asserting that the High Court had no jurisdiction to interpret the Constitution in the first place.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, Vormawor’s trial will proceed at the High Court, with the charges of treason felony remaining on the table.