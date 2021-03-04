The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the Election 2020 Petition by former President John Dramani Mahama, saying it was without merit.

The Court said the Petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama, could not demonstrate how errors made by the Electoral Commission affected the declaration of the presidential election results by Mrs Jean A. Mensa.

According to the seven-member panel, the EC Chairperson’s errors could also not take away the will of the people.

The two hour judgement read by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, held that the figures announced clearly gave 2nd Respondent (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.295 per cent of total valid votes cast.

The apex Court ruled that the declaration by the EC did not violate Article 63 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The Court noted that the issue of alleged vote padding was a serious but the Petitioner failed to prove the alleged vote padding with credible evidence.

The Court was of the opinion that even if the vote padding was proven, same would not affect results announced by the EC on December 9, 2020.

“Petitioner did not demonstrate how errors affected declaration and there is no reason to order re-run of the 2020 Presidential Election, the Court held.