Supreme Court orders Abronye’s lawyer to address jurisdictional issues raised in his application

The Supreme Court has ordered lawyer for Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, NPP Bono East Regional Chairman, to address it properly on jurisdictional issues raised in his application before it.

The Court gave the plaintiff (Abronye) two weeks to file the application on the jurisdictional issues.

The NPP Regional Chairman had gone to the Supreme Court, invoking its original jurisdiction for the interpretation of Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution.

The provision bars Members of Parliament (MPs) from holding any other office of profit or emolument, be it private or public, and whether directly or indirectly, unless with the permission of Speaker of Parliament’s permission; and on the grounds that the conflict-of-interest concerns are not triggered and that the MP’s core responsibilities are not prejudiced.

Consequently, and on the strength of Article 78(3) of the Constitution, Mr Baffoe is praying the Supreme Court to direct or compel the former Ministers/Deputy Ministers within the Mills-Mahama Administrations, who were also elected MPs between 2009 and 2016, to pay back to the Republic, all double salaries received within the period.

Article 78(3), in the spirit of article 98, also bars Ministers of State from holding any other office of profit or emolument.

The 12 defendants in the case are Minority Leader and former Trade and Industry Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe Ghanasah, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.

The rests are the Controller and Accountant General and the Attorney General.

At today’s sitting, the Supreme Court directed Seth Gyapong Oware, counsel for Mr Baffoe, to address the seven-member panel on the jurisdictional issues raised by the Attorney General and the Controller Accountant General

The Court did not state what the jurisdictional issue was.

Earlier the court had bombarded Mr Oware with questions as why it is was failing to address the issue of payments to the right quarters.

“Why are you not talking to the appropriate quarters on the issue of payment of monies, what exactly do want the Court to address?” The Court quizzed.

It therefore adjourned the matter to November 9.

The court noted that the 10 out of the 12 defendants had been served through substituted service