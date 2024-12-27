Supreme Court Orders Accra High Court to Reconsider NDC’s Mandamus Application on Disputed Constituencies

The Supreme Court has instructed the Accra High Court to revisit the mandamus application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding four constituencies whose election results are currently under dispute.

The constituencies in question are Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the presiding judge in the case had failed to provide the NDC’s legal representation with an opportunity to present their argument on being joined to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) mandamus application. The court emphasized that the NDC, as an interested party in the dispute, should have been heard before any decisions were made.

The NDC is challenging a prior ruling by the High Court that directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate the parliamentary results in nine disputed constituencies. This decision followed petitions from both NDC and NPP parliamentary candidates, who argued that there had been irregularities in the collation of results and the subsequent declaration of winners.

On December 20, 2024, Presiding Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman ruled that the EC should proceed with the re-collation of results in the Ablekuma North constituency, despite objections from the NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Edudzi Tameklo. The NDC argued that the results for the constituencies had already been declared, but the court determined that anomalies in the electoral process justified the re-collation.

The ruling marks an important step in the ongoing legal battle over the disputed parliamentary election results and sets the stage for further judicial review. The case continues to unfold, with both parties eager to resolve the contentious issues surrounding the election outcomes.

More developments are expected soon.