US$16m Judgment Against Ghana Telecom Upheld by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has upheld an appeal by Ghana Telecommunications Company (Vodafone Ghana) against a $16 million judgment by the Swedru High Court in a land dispute with Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV, Chief of Gomoa Afransie, in 2017.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast affirmed the High Court judgment. But in a short ruling delivered by the acting Chief Justice, Jones Dotse, the Supreme Court unanimously set aside the Court of Appeal judgment with all consequential orders, and reserved the reasons for the decision to be delivered today.

Bone of contention

The dispute surrounds a parcel of land at Gomoa Afransie where the former P&T, now Ghana Telecom, constructed a microwave station sometime in the 1970s. But in 2015, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV sued Ghana Telecom and Lands Commission on behalf of the Twidan Family of Afransie for declaration of title to the land, recovery of possession and special damages for trespasses and unlawful occupation of $4 per square metre of the land.

In 2017, the Swedru High Court gave judgment against Ghana Telecom and awarded the Chief and the Family damages in excess of $16million. In 2020, Ghana Telecom’s appeal against the judgment was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast, which affirmed the High Court judgment and doubled the amount of costs originally awarded against Ghana Telecom.

The matter, however, took a dramatic turn after Ghana Telecom appealed to the Supreme Court. In a rare move, the Supreme Court allowed both Ghana Telecom and the Chief to produce new evidence about the case.