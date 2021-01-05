The Supreme Court has quashed an interim injunction of a Ho High Court seeking to prevent the Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, from being gazetted.

The Ho High Court, on December 23, 2020, granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting John Amewu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, granted the ex-parte application filed by Professor Margaret Kweku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, Mr Simon Allan Opoku-Mintah, Mr John Kwame Obimpeh, Mr Godfred Koku Kofie and Mr Felix Quarshie.

The Supreme Court said the orders of the Ho High Court was an interim injunction made ex-parte and same lasted only for ten days.

It noted that since the injunction was for a limited period, “it was dead on arrival.”

The Supreme Court, however, granted the High Court the green light to go ahead with the hearing of the substantive matter before it, which centred on human rights.