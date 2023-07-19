Supreme Court Rejects Anti-LGBTQ Bill Injunction Application

The Supreme Court has rejected an application to halt the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ bill by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Dr. Amanda Odoi, a researcher, lodged the application at the Supreme Court, arguing that the ongoing consideration of the bill violates Article 108 of the 1992 constitution. Article 108 states that any bill or motion requiring taxation or charges on the consolidated fund or other public funds cannot be considered by Parliament unless introduced by the president.

The applicant contended that the entire bill would impose charges on the consolidated fund, making it unconstitutional as it is a private members bill.

Consequently, the applicant sought an injunction from the High Court to prevent Parliament from proceeding with the bill until a final decision was reached.

However, a nine-member panel led by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo dismissed the application for an injunction.