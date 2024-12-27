Supreme Court Rejects Preliminary Objection in NDC’s Bid to Quash High Court Ruling

The Supreme Court has dismissed a preliminary objection raised against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its quest to quash a High Court ruling that called for the re-collation of parliamentary results in six constituencies.

The objection was filed by Gary Nimako Marfo, the lawyer representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates in those constituencies.

On Friday, December 27, Marfo contended that the NDC’s certiorari application was invalid because the party had failed to include the High Court’s decision in its original filing. He argued that this omission violated procedural rules and urged the court to dismiss the application on these grounds.

However, the Supreme Court’s five-member panel, led by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, ruled in favor of the NDC. Despite the oversight of not initially submitting the High Court’s ruling, the NDC later rectified the error by submitting the decision as a supplemental affidavit. The panel decided to overlook the violation and proceed with the application.

The court’s ruling sets the stage for a continuation of the case, with the NDC seeking to have the High Court’s order for a re-collation of results in the contested constituencies nullified.

Further developments on the case are expected soon.