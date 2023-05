Ghana’s Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday, 24th May as a judgement day for its ruling on the Plant Variety Protection Act (PVPA), Act 1050, 2020.

On November 11, 2021 Food Sovereignty Ghana (FSG) filed a legal suit in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Act

Final arguments have been submitted by both parties and a judgement by the apex court of the land is due tomorrow May 24th 2023 at 9am.