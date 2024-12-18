Supreme Court to Deliver Judgement on Anti-LGBTQ Bill Today

The Supreme Court of Ghana is set to rule today on two lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The suits were filed by broadcast journalist and private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky and University of Cape Coast researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi. Both cases question the legality of the bill, which was passed by Parliament earlier this year.

On the last adjourned date, November 19, the court, presided over by Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson and a seven-member panel of justices, adopted the statement of case from all parties involved in Richard Dela Sky’s lawsuit. Similarly, in Dr. Amanda Odoi’s case, the court adopted all the memoranda of issues, including the statement of case, and adjourned proceedings to December 18 for its final judgment.

Background

The Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a bipartisan private member’s bill, was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024. The bill was subsequently forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent. However, the process stalled when Richard Dela Sky filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court on March 5, arguing that the bill violated Article 108 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 108 requires that any bill with financial implications for the Consolidated Fund must be introduced by or on behalf of the President. Dr. Amanda Odoi had previously filed her suit in June 2023, raising additional constitutional concerns.

In response to the legal challenges, President Akufo-Addo stated that he would withhold his assent until the Supreme Court had made a final determination on the matter.

During the legal proceedings, delays were noted, with the Supreme Court deferring its decision on an injunction application in July to focus on the substantive case. As the legal year resumed in October, proponents of the bill, led by MP Sam Nartey George of Ningo Prampram, staged protests against the perceived delays.

The judiciary defended the timeline, attributing it to procedural issues, including incomplete filings by the parties involved.

The court’s ruling today is expected to provide clarity on the constitutional standing of the controversial bill, which has sparked intense public debate and legal scrutiny.