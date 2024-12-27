Supreme Court to Hear NDC’s Appeal Against High Court Ruling on Parliamentary Results Re-collation

The Supreme Court of Ghana is set to hear a case today, 27 December 2024, filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging a High Court ruling that directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate and re-collate parliamentary results in six constituencies.

The legal battle stems from a decision issued by the Accra High Court on 20 December, which ordered the EC to finalize and announce the results for six constituencies: Tema Central, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central. Justice Rev. Fr. Joseph Adu Owusu Agyemang, who presided over the case, further instructed the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate security at the collation centers.

This ruling followed successful mandamus applications by New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates from the affected constituencies, who argued that finalizing the results was essential for compliance with electoral laws.

In response, the NDC and its parliamentary candidates swiftly filed a certiorari application with the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the High Court’s decision. They contend that the ruling violated principles of natural justice, as their candidates were not granted a hearing before the mandamus orders were issued. Additionally, the NDC argues that the High Court erred by not compelling the NPP candidates to notify them of the mandamus applications, as required under Order 55 rule 5(2) of C.I. 47.

The dispute comes amid the Electoral Commission’s ongoing efforts to address anomalies in the December elections. The EC had previously announced plans to re-collate results in nine constituencies, citing irregularities and concerns about duress during the initial vote counting process. As of 21 December, re-collation had been completed in seven constituencies, with NPP candidates emerging victorious. The remaining results for Dome-Kwabenya and Ablekuma North are yet to be finalized.

Today’s Supreme Court hearing is a crucial development in the electoral process, as the Court will determine whether the High Court’s orders will stand or be overturned, impacting the final outcome of the parliamentary results in these contested constituencies.