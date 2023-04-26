Supreme Court To Rule on Plant Variety Protection Act

Ghana’s apex court has set the date 26th April 2023 for a judgement on the constitutionality or otherwise of the Plant Variety Protection Act, (PVPA) Act 1050, 2020.

Food Sovereignty Ghana (FSG) brought the case to the court on 11th November 2021, following the passage of the PVPA. The PVPA, previously known as the Plant Variety Protection Bill has been vehemently opposed by FSG and its allies as an attack on the rights of farmers.