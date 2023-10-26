Supreme Court’s been politically biased toward the NPP

The former justice of the Supreme Court, William Atuguba attributes the increasing decline of the public’s trust in the judiciary to a constitutional problem.

The Constitution has made it difficult for the judicial service to be fully independent.

He explained that the issue originates from the appointment process, stating that the Judicial Council, which is in charge of appointing judges, invites presidential nominees to participate in their discussions.

He made this statement in an interview on Joy News on the notion of citizens on political influence on the supreme court

This can bring about a lot of questions on the judiciary’s independence and if political influence plays a part in judge nominations.

“The Constitution indicates that you want the court to be independent. Nonetheless, on the Judicial Council, which recommends Justices for appointment, you have the Attorney General and four presidential nominees sitting there, taking part in the discussions about who should be presented for nomination to the Supreme Court.” Atuguba said

“Where is the judiciary’s independence?” We have the executive so prominently present?” Justice Atuguba ask.

HE stated that independence of the judiciary can be achieved when there is an amendment in the constitution but as it stands now, the supreme will in one way or another have some political influence.