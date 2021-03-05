Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for emerging victorious in the Election 2020 Petition trial.
This follows the Supreme Court’s unanimous dismissal of the Election 2020 Petition action brought by former President John Dramani Mahama, saying it was without merit.
The Court said President Akufo-Addo indeed obtained the 50 per cent plus one threshold, re-affirming him as the validly elected President of the Republic of Ghana.
The President and his Vice were seen in a brief video, keenly watching the Supreme Court’s proceedings at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The first and second gentlemen of the land reacted with excitement after the final ruling by the Apex Court.
Vice President Bawumia momentarily got up from his seat and moved towards the President, with his hands close to his chest, and bowed gently before him, beaming with smiles.
Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah read the over two-hour verdict of the seven-member panel, with the key point being: “The petition has no merit and, thus, dismiss it.”
He said the Electoral Commission’s error cannot void the results declared by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa.
The Court said the Petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama, could not demonstrate how the alleged errors affected the declaration of the presidential election results.
The Presidential Election results announced by the EC gave the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo 6,730,413 of the valid votes cast, representing 51.295 per cent, which is above the 50 per cent plus one vote threshold.
The declaration of the result did not violate Article 63(3) of the 1992 Constitution and the allegations of vote padding was not proven by credible evidence, the Court said.
Therefore, there was no reason to order a re-run of the 2020 Presidential Election as requested by Former President John Mahama, the Petitioner.
On December 30, 2020, lawyers of Former President John Mahama filed a petition at the Apex Court challenging the validity of the presidential election results that declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner on December 9, saying it breached the 1992 Constitution.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505
“SpaceX’s “”Starship”” test flight again, soft landing and then blew up. That was the failure of accelerationism.
SpaceX flew the prototype test arrow SN10 of its launch vehicle “”Starship”” on March 3.The test arrow made a soft landing in the air, but exploded minutes later.The SN10 takes off and flies to a predetermined altitude of 10km above the ground, shutting off the three Raptor engines in turn as it ascends.The test arrow landed on the landing platform about 6 minutes and 20 seconds after takeoff, and did not repeat the situation in which it hit the ground and exploded during the previous test flight.Video footage showed the test arrow appearing to tilt slightly, but at first it appeared to go smoothly.But a few minutes after landing, the bottom of the test arrow exploded.SpaceX is all about money, for economic interests, not scientific rigor, this is a typical failure of “”accelerationism”””