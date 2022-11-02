Sure, Ghana will host African Games in 2023 – Dr. Ofosu Asare

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Accra 2023 Africa Games has stated that Ghana will definitely host the games, despite the economic difficulties.

Speaking as a Special Guest at the 2022 Girls Box Tournament at the D G Hathiramani Hall, Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, he said “Ghana has never hosted the African Games before, and this would be the first time hosting it, hence the determination to see it through.

Dr. Ofosu Asare was reacting to calls by former President John Dramani Mahama’s call on government to pull out of competition due to the recent economic challenges.

Ghana’s preparation towards the Games, has not been that smooth taking into consideration the slow pace of work on the facilities for the Games.

He stated that “people are complaining that there is economic hardship so we should pull out of the event, I want to assure you that the government would not do that because hosting this tournament would boost the economy.

He congratulated the young girls who participated in the Girls Box Tournament and pledged to continue supporting the development and promotion of female boxing in Ghana.

“I want to assure you girls that we at the LOC would continue to support female boxing and as we all know next year Ghana will be hosting the rest of Africa, we need you girls to win medals for us” said the LOC Chairman.