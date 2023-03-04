SUREWATER mineral water launched to increase water affordability in Ghana

Ghana Water Initiative (GWI), one of the initiatives under SafeWater, a strategic business unit within Grundfos, has announced the launch of SUREWATER mineral water. This is a new packaged water aimed at increasing water security by providing affordable water to all and contributing to a more sustainable environment by reducing the use of sachet water in Ghana.

SUREWATER will provide access to clean water as a refill service to 4,000 residents in Otoase, and 150,000 residents in Nsawam as well as citizens from other parts of Accra. This is part of the larger GWI project which aims to develop commercially viable solutions to provide water services to underserved communities in Ghana and reach one million people with drinking water by 2026.

SUREWATER is packaged in large 18.9 litre containers that are designed for multiple uses and can be refilled as needed. The use of dispenser bottled water can significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste generated from single-use plastic containers, helping to protect the environment and its ecosystems, while providing clean drinking water for communities previously without access. SUREWATER costs GHS60 for the first-time purchase, to buy the bottle and the water, and GHS12 for subsequent refills, paying for the water only.

The water is produced from a centralised, supervised facility in Otoase that can produce 400 bottles per day. This facility also provides clean water to the citizens of Otoase through smart water ATMs and home connections. The bottled water is sourced from the ground and goes through a robust treatment process that includes reverse osmosis to ensure that only the best quality water reaches the consumer.

Xorlali Yao-Kuma Kpodo, GWI’s Engagement Manager commented: “We are committed to improving people’s quality of life through access to clean water, which we believe is a fundamental right. We are confident that SUREWATER will make a positive difference in Ghana, and we are eager to continue our efforts to create innovative solutions that tackle the world’s water and climate challenges.”

Grundfos established the GWI under the Grundfos SafeWater unit to design and test new approaches to water service delivery in rural communities in Ghana. As a true SDG-focused (UN Sustainable Development Goal) company focusing on both clean water and sanitation (SDG6) and taking action to combat climate change (SDG13), the GWI is invested in developing commercially viable solutions to provide water services to underserved communities. Since 2018, the GWI has established two pilot schemes. The first, launched in partnership with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) at Abomosu in 2020, provides about 8,000 people with access to clean and sustainable water through smart water ATMs and household connections. The second, launched in Otoase in 2022, includes a water bottling plant to provide SUREWATER mineral water, making clean drinking water affordable and accessible both in Otoase and beyond.

Anise Sacranie, Grundfos Water Access Director: “This project is just one of Grundfos’ many water initiatives in Africa. We recognise the pressing need for sustainable water solutions in Africa, and with the launch of SUREWATER we are aiming to make our water projects commercially viable, having a positive impact in the region both for the environment and by making clean drinking water more accessible.”

Grundfos SafeWater:

SafeWater is a strategic business unit in Grundfos (a global water technology company committed to pioneering solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improving the quality of life for people). SafeWater creates lasting impact by transforming underserved communities through commercially viable and sustainable smart water solutions.

SafeWater is working towards Grundfos’ ambition of reaching 300 million people in 2030 with access to drinking water. It collaborates closely with some of the world’s leading humanitarian and development aid organisations, and partners with local distributors, service partners, industries, energy service providers, private water service providers, banks and financing institutions, investors and governments. SafeWater predominately operates in East and West Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East – and often in remote locations.

Grundfos

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings. Find out more: grundfos.com