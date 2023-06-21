Surge in climate change-related disasters threatens agriculture in Botswana

Climate change and extreme weather conditions have caused disruptions to productivity in Botswana’s key economic sectors, especially agriculture, an official said on Monday

Kutlwano Mukokomani, secretary general of the Botswana Red Cross Society, told the audience at an ongoing two-day seminar on community-based disaster risk management held in Francistown, Botswana’s second-largest city, that extreme weather events have exerted extra pressures on the local economy.

“Climate change-related disasters have surged five-fold in Botswana over the past 10 years or so,” said Mukokomani, adding that Botswana has been experiencing animal disease outbreaks like anthrax and foot-and-mouth disease.

Figures recently released by the southern African country’s agricultural authorities indicate that Botswana lost an estimated 2.34 million cattle to a variety of diseases over the past 10 years.

In the meantime, incidents of human-wildlife conflict have intensified, with most farmers losing their crops to marauding elephants destroying fields in search of water in human settlements due to recurrent droughts, according to Mukokomani.

Mukokomani said the Botswanan government and developmental partners are forced to quickly provide for emergency funding requirements to rebuild destroyed properties and infrastructure. Enditem