Surgical Equipment Donated To Ahafo And Bono Regions 

The Council of Brong-Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) on Monday donated 15 surgical equipment to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions Health Directorates.

The equipment worth US$2,500 each is designed for the storage and sterilization of surgical tools and other devices to prevent infections.

Dr. De-Graft Kwafo Gyan, the COBAANA Health Committee Chairman led a team of local representatives of the Association to present the equipment to the Bono Regional Health Directorate through Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Samuel Tano, Chairman and the entire members of the Association, Dr. Gyan said the equipment would be distributed five each for the three regions.

He said “the health of the people is our concern and we are therefore working tirelessly to help improve health care services delivery and the general well-being of people in the regions as part of our activities”.

Dr. Gyan said the Association had in past donated hospital beds to the Sunyani Regional Hospital and expressed its readiness to offer the necessary support to health directorates as and when necessary

He commended the government for the Agenda 111 Project and other measures to improve the health system in Ghana and pledged the Association`s commitment to support such laudable cause.

Dr. Gyan announced the maiden COBAANA convention in Ghana scheduled from Monday-Sunday, May 22-28, 2023.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene urged the Health Directorates to assist with effective monitoring and supervision measures for beneficiary hospitals to ensure good maintenance of the machines to justify appeal for more of that and other equipment.

Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service who received the equipment on behalf of his colleagues in the Bono East and Ahafo Regions hoped it would enhance quality health service delivery in the regions.