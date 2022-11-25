Suriname and Barbados celebrate independence anniversaries

The republics of Suriname and Barbados will on Friday hold a joint 47th and 57th independence celebration respectively at the Embassy of Suriname.

Apart from other activities to commemorate their independence, the Abajo band in Accra will entertain patrons of the programme with Afro-fusion music, using African musical instruments.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Gary Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi, Manager of the band said the group, which was established in 2015, had the objective of creating an authentic sound using mostly traditional instruments.

He said the band had over the years played in important programmes in Ghana and beyond and would not disappoint patrons at the celebrations.