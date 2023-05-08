Survey and Mapping Division assess performance

The Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission will hold its national retreat from May 8-12, 2023, in Kumasi, to assess its performance and chart the way forward to improving its services to the public.

The event in Kumasi is on the theme: “Repositioning Surveying and Mapping in the era of Digitalisation for Socio-economic Development.”

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, is the Special Guest of Honour and expected to deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The retreat, among others, seeks to assess the Division’s performance, find ways of improving service delivery, and reshape staff mindset to improve efficiency and productivity in the Division, as well as support the Commission’s vision and mission.

It also aimed at providing various key management staff the opportunity to share their knowledge and deliberate on various thematic areas.

Some of the topics selected for discussions include Overview of the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Act 921, the Land Act 2020, Act 1036 and the role of Survey and Mapping Division in the Development of Relevant Legislative Instruments for Act 1036.

Other topics are the Internal Controls, Effective Monitoring and Supervision, Introduction to Corporate Governance, Leadership and Social Influence, the Surveyor and the era of Digitalization, Health, Safety at the Workplace, and Lifestyle, and Re-evaluating the Division’s relationship with key stakeholders.