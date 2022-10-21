Survey finds business conditions improving in Zambia

A continued appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha, the local currency, resulted in improved business conditions in Zambia in September, results of a survey of business managers released Thursday showed.

The latest Stanbic Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed an improvement in business conditions during September as output and new orders returned to growth.

The survey found that the PMI for September stood at 50.5, compared with 50 in August.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

According to the release, the latest reading signaled a marginal improvement in business conditions for the second time in the past three months.

“An appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the U.S. dollar in September was key to the strengthening of operating conditions over the month,” the release said, noting that favorable exchange rate movements helped lead to the first reduction in purchase costs for ten months, in turn feeding through to lower overall input prices.

Companies lowered their own selling prices due to a fall in input costs, ending a seven-month sequence of inflation. Enditem