Survey made on South African local government elections

A preliminary survey was conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in 300 South African voting stations, with 12,100 voters being interviewed.

“As with previous national and provincial as well as municipal elections, voters provided an overwhelmingly positive evaluation of the management performance of the Electoral Commission (IEC) and the conduct of officials at voting stations,” Benjamin Roberts, acting strategic lead and research director said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Roberts said this was a vote of confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

“These voter evaluations point firmly to the continued integrity of elections in the country,” he said.

The findings indicated that 62 percent of individuals decided they would participate in the election more than six months beforehand, while only 4 percent made the decision on election day.

The run-up to the election had a few incidents of political intolerance, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal, but 61 percent of voters interviewed said political parties were “tolerant” of one another.

“96 percent of voters expressed satisfaction with the secrecy of their vote. Provincially, this varied between 94 percent in the Western Cape and North West and 99 percent in Limpopo,” Roberts said.

Approximately 90 percent of the respondents said they trusted the IEC, compared to 2 percent who distrusted it.

“In total, 84 percent of voters were completely or very confident that their vote would be accurately counted with 52 percent completely confident; 32 percent very confident,” Roberts said.

In response to the question of whether anyone had forced them to vote for a certain party or independent candidate, 2.5 percent said this took place outside the voting station, while 5 percent said it was inside a voting station.

The results were released as the count was still in progress and huge volumes of votes were yet to be counted in the major metropolitan areas.

By the afternoon, the ANC led with 46 percent, the DA was second with 22 percent, and the EFF was third with 10 percent. Only 52 percent of the districts have been declared.

The election results would be declared on Thursday. Enditem