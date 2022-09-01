Survey shows feelings of safety declining in South Africa

Feelings of safety have generally been declining since the 2019/2020 period, according to the statistical release posted by Statistics South Africa on its official website Tuesday.

Data showed that the experience of crime by households increased for housebreaking, home robbery, assault and murder in South Africa over the 2021/2022 period, with housebreaking listed as the most common crime. A total of 983,000 households experienced housebreaking incidences during the period.

The statistics also showed that the second most common type of crime experienced by households is home robbery, affecting 155,000 households. Assault is the third most common type of crime, with 99,000 households affected. The experience of theft of motor vehicles by households, however, declined from 81,000 in the 2020/21 period to 42,000 in the 2021/2022 period.

The latest data released by Statistics South Africa showed that individual experience of crime has also increased, with the exception of street robbery, which dropped in the 2021/2022 period.

According to the Governance, Public Safety, and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2021/2022, the percentage of adults aged 16 and older who felt safe walking alone in their neighborhoods during the day decreased from 84.8 percent in 2020/2021 to 81.3 percent in 2021/2022.

The GPSJS found that housebreaking and assault were mostly experienced by female-headed households and households in rural areas. There was an increase in the number of households that reported at least one incidence of housebreaking. Enditem