Survey Works For The Construction Of Roads Along Ada Songor Concessions Begin

Reconnaissance and survey works have commenced in earnest for the construction of two key roads along the Ada Songor concession, hot on the heels of an appeal made to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies.

The request which was made on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023 during the commissioning of Electrochem Ghana’s state-of-the-art salt washing and processing plant covers the untarred and bumpy road that branches off the Sege-Akplabanya road at Nakomkope, north of the concession, which connects salt producing communities such as Kpotsum, Agbedrafor, Adjumanikope, Bornikope, Toflokpo and Koluedor; all in the Ada West District.

A similar road that runs south of the concession from Lolonya through communities such as Kpotitsekope, Kablevu in the Ada West District and Totope, Pute, Alavanyo, Totimekope through to Ada Foah in the Ada East District is also to be constructed alongside.

While addressing an impressive crowd of indigenes, workers of Electrochem Ghana Limited, traditional leaders and guests at the commissioning of the new salt washing and processing plant at the industrial area at Electrochem Ghana’s site on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023, Dr. McKorley made a passionate appeal to the President to consider constructing the aforementioned roads to help reduce the volume of traffic on the main Sege-Kasseh road and the drudgery the inhabitants of the communities go through commuting on the deplorable roads.

He said aside from making life more convenient for the people, particularly those living in the aforementioned communities, who cart their farm yields and salt produced by the artisanal miners on the stretch of roads under consideration, it will positively impact the ongoing Songor redevelopment project.

Dr. McKorley who led the reconnaissance tour on Tuesday 5th September, 2023 indicated that the road that runs at the base of the concession from Lolonya in the Ada West District to Ada Foah in the Ada East District, when constructed, will connect the otherwise disconnected districts and ease the burden of the people in the adjoining communities along the Songor concession, particularly those in the coastal communities such as Wokumagbe, Akplabanya, Goi, Lolonya, among others, who now travel a number of kilometers to Sege before connecting to the main Tema-Aflao highway to make what should have been a simple trip to the western side of Ada.

Dr. McKorley lauded the President for the swift response to his appeal on behalf of the people of Ada. “When completed, the construction work will bring a huge relief to my people here in Ada”, he added.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Ing. Emmanuel Laryea Odai, who joined Dr. Daniel McKorley, Mr. Kweku Ampromfi, CEO of the McDan Group, Hon. Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, the Chief Executive of the Ada West District; a five member team of engineers from the GHA, among others, for the preliminary assessment of the roads on Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th September, 2023, noted that the need for the road was quite urgent, a situation which calls for the processes to be reasonably hastened for early take off and fast execution.

He said after taking inventory, the other relevant professionals will soon be dispatched to the site for their assessments too after which estimates will be generated and forwarded to the Public Procurement Authority for sourcing.

“Salt is heavy and so the road will be reinforced. We will be guided by the axle load or the loading effect to decide on the thickness of the pavement. We will come out with something that will be durable”, he assured.

Story by Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo